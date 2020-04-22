Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
Florence A. Pilarz Obituary
Florence A. Pilarz

Northville - April 19, 2020-Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Dear mother of Barbara A. (Nicholas) Link, Carol A. Wikaryasz, David W. (Bonita), Anthony E., Mary A. (Ty) Bahr, Edward J. (Deborah), Matthew M. (Patricia Marquez, M.D.) and Joseph D. (Teresa). Also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, godchildren, nieces and nephews. Services Friday 04/24/2020 coordinated thru L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. will be for immediate family only due to Covid19. A memorial Mass, celebrating Florence's life and family will be held at a later date. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family and see "In Lieu of Flowers" at griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020
