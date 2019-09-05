|
|
Florence Aksamit
Melvindale - Age 93 of Melvindale.Beloved wife of the late Stephen Aksamit. Loving mother of Karen Giroux. Dearest grandmother of John (Anna) Giroux and Julie (Matthew) Janik. Great grandmother of John, Sofia and Lucas. Dear sister of Vickie Stefanski.
Visitation, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 4:00 - 7:00 PM until time of Service 7:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate.vwww.molnarfuneral home.com
Memorials appreciated to Al zheimer's Association.
Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel.
www.molnarfuneral home.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019