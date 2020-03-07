Services
Florence Azzopardi

Florence Azzopardi Obituary
Florence Azzopardi

Plymouth - Florence Azzopardi age 86 of Plymouth. Beloved wife of Frank for over 64 years. Cherished mother of Mark (Terri), Maryellen (Ken) Sobczak, John (Cindy), Steven (Dianne), Susan (Doug) Ehrheart, and Diana (Erich) Heuschele. Proud grandma of 11, and great grandma of 1. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Monday 3-9pm with 7pm prayers. Funeral Tuesday at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd. Livonia (N. of 6 Mile Rd.) Instate 10am, Mass 10:30am. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to IHM Sisters. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -