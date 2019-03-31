|
Florence Ballin
West Bloomfield - Florence Ballin, 101, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died after sunset on 26 March 2019. Cherished sister of Max Sarret, William Sarut, Bernard Sarret, Kenneth Sarut and Sylvia Stein. Loving aunt of Arlene Robbins, Judith Morocco, Richard Sarut, Ben Stein, Gary Sarut, and many loving great-nephews and great-nieces. GRAVESIDE SERVICES 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY MARCH 29, 2019 AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019