Florence "Flo" Kernen
- - Age 77, July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick for 52 years. Loving mother of Ken (Karen), Bill (Amy), Kevin (Mirna). Doting grandmother of Griffin, Olivia, Jessica, Mackenzie, Kasey, Tyler, Sophia, Addison and Brodie. Sister of the late Michael Williams (Terry). Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1 from 12 Noon to 4 PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13 and 14 Mile Rds), Royal Oak. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 8, 10 AM at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Hwy, Waterford. Memorial Tributes suggested to Michigan Humane Society or Foundation Fighting Blindness, www.fightingblindness.org
.
