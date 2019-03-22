|
Florence Koby
Southfield - Age 84, of Southfield, died March 19, 2019. Beloved wife for 63 years to the late Martin Koby Devoted mother of Myles B. (Betty) Koby, Allene H. Koby, Glenda J. (Bruce Spiegel)Koby and Pamela S. (Thomas Bopp) Koby. Loving grandmother of Jay Koby, Ross Koby, Julia Spiegel, Jeannie Spiegel, Sara (Kelly)Delk, Daniel (Samantha) Whitney. Proud great-grandmother of Nathan Delk, Whitney Delk, Ryan Whitney, Stella Whitney and Alayna Whitney. Dear sister of Louis (Sara) Brooks. Cherished sister-in-law of the late Robert (Lynda) Koby. Cherished aunt of Amy (Andrew) Fox, Susan (Scott) Lindquist, Nancy (Matt) Hutchinson, Jason (Catherine Jun) Brooks, Daniel (Sara Gold) Brooks Treasured great-aunt of Sophie, Maya, Asher, Chana and Lilah. Services and Interment were held. Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019