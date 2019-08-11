Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
21620 Greater Mack
St. Clair Shores, MI
Florence McClellan

Florence McClellan Obituary
Florence McClellan

Roseville - McClellan, Florence Beasley. July 14, 2019 Age 97

Beloved wife of the late Robert McClellan, MD. Florence was a lifelong resident of the Detroit area. Married in 1945, Bob and Florence raised 6 children: Robert, Nancy (Robert France), Annemarie, Lisa (Tony) Monforton, Mary Kay (Peter Holmes), and Michael (Gretchen). She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Florence was a loving, affectionate mother and nana. A 20 year volunteer at Bon Secours Hospital, she was a kind and giving friend to many. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores at 10 a.m., Saturday August 17, 2018. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Detroit Institute of Arts, DIA.org/Donate.

ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
