Florence McClellan
Roseville - McClellan, Florence Beasley. July 14, 2019 Age 97
Beloved wife of the late Robert McClellan, MD. Florence was a lifelong resident of the Detroit area. Married in 1945, Bob and Florence raised 6 children: Robert, Nancy (Robert France), Annemarie, Lisa (Tony) Monforton, Mary Kay (Peter Holmes), and Michael (Gretchen). She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Florence was a loving, affectionate mother and nana. A 20 year volunteer at Bon Secours Hospital, she was a kind and giving friend to many. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores at 10 a.m., Saturday August 17, 2018. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Detroit Institute of Arts, DIA.org/Donate.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019