Floyd Edward Hughes
Keystone Heights - Floyd Edward Hughes, 94, of Keystone Heights, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Wednesday, September 23, 2019 at Riverwood Health & Rehabilitation Center, Starke, FL. A native of Detroit, he was the son of John and Velma (Durrance) Hughes, born on Sunday, April 19, 1925. He was of the Methodist faith. At the age of 18, Floyd joined the U.S. Army during World War II, serving as a Medic in the Pacific Theater and earning numerous decorations and citations including the WWII Victory Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater and Philippine Liberation ribbons with 1 bronze star, respectively. Floyd was intrigued with mortuary science and was inspired to become a mortician, but subsequently decided to become an optician. He became a professional Optician and was owner-operator of Hughes Optical in Detroit. He also represented as a union steward with the United Optical Workers Union, advocating for fair pay and working conditions. He was a social butterfly who loved to host dinner parties and gatherings. Early in life, he developed an appreciation for nature and landscapes, and spent his latter years in gardening and floriculture.
In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in eternal rest by his siblings: Lethia, Ella Mae, Arthur and John "Jack" Hughes.
He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Pamela Madalon (Richard) Hope; son, Gregory Scott Hughes, both of Keystone Heights; 4 grandchildren, Devin (Amber), Kani, Justin (Amy Mallory) Kani, Jasmin Hughes, and Alexander Hughes, great-grandson, Miles Mallory-Kani; wife, Jean Slout Cook-Hughes; former wife (mother of his children), Ester Ruby (Hollis) Campbell; and a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, October 6, at Starke Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1649 W. Madison St, Starke, FL., with the U.S. Army conducting military honors. Hughes Family Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019