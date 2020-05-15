|
|
Forest Keith Nienhaus
Troy - May 12, 2020. Age 86. Beloved husband of Donna (Kassin) Nienhaus and loving father and stepfather of six and adored grandfather of eleven. He was a retired Chrysler financial executive, golfer, avid reader, Elk, sports enthusiast, Korean War vet, athlete, lounge singer and Christian. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, May 18 at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the of Michigan.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 18, 2020