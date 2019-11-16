Services
More Obituaries for Frances Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Anderson

Frances Anderson Obituary
Frances Anderson

Grosse Pointe Farms - Frances Ann Anderson (nee Scott), "Skipper Fran." November 15, 2019. Age 75. Beloved wife of Jerry. Loving mother of Jeffery (Michelle) and Jason (Amanda). "Nana" of Brooklyn, Charlotte, and Madelyn Rose. Dear sister of Margie Gore. Predeceased by her son, Todd Phelps, and her brothers, Lee and Clifton Scott. She also leaves behind her cherished cats, Kate and Pippa. Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 4-8 pm at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state on Thursday, November 21, at 9:30 am until time of funeral service at 10:00 am at A. H. Peters Funeral Home. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -