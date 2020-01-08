|
Frances "Fran" Atkinson
- - Frances "Fran" Atkinson, January 7, 2020, age 102. Beloved wife of the late Gerry. Loving mother of Diane Atkinson, Denise Carter (Tim), Debbie Cushman, and Kimberly Atkinson. Stepmother to Kathelen Buikema (Karl). Dear grandmother of David Parker, Lisa Osborne (Jarred), Curt Carter, Heather Wise (Jason), Elizabeth Weihert (Matt), Bob Cushman (Carly), and Dawn Rundle (Joe). Great grandmother of eight. Family will receive friends Friday from 3-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3691 Lincoln Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10am. Memorial tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
