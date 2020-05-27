|
|
Frances Badalamenti
May 26, 2020. Age 87. Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Philip (Kim) Badalamenti, Angela (Gregory) Miller, Maria Garippa, and Nickalene (Tom) Kalas. Proud grandmother of Anne Marie, Nicole, Adriana, Matthew, Joseph, Francesca, Nicholas, Marie Josephina, Billy, Leah, and Joseph & great-grandmother of Anthony, Philip, Marina, Mia, and Gianna. Dear sister of Salvatore (Carmen) Leone, Ursula (Marco) Corrado, and the late Russell, Vincent, Joseph, and Matteo Leone. Suvived by many loving nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Karmanos Cancer Institute. Visitation will take place Saturday 9:30am until the 10:00am Mass at Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica (2100 12 Mile Rd., Royal Oak). Entombment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020