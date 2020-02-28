|
Frances Bernice Keeps, 98, of Birmingham, Michigan, died on 27 February 2020. The Funeral will be held at IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL on Sunday, 01 March 2020 at 2:30 PMInterment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. Beloved wife of 69 years of the late Leo S. Keeps. Cherished mother of Erica J. (Dr. Harold D. Stolovitch) Keeps, Charles F. (Anthony Burke) Keeps, and David A. Keeps. Sister of the late Ruth (the late Jack) Birnberg, the late Ellen (the late Jack) Vorzimer. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a world of friends. Frances earned a BA in Psychology at University of Michigan and, as a devotee of literature and fine art, was a consummate volunteer to many organizations and will be missed dearly by her colleagues. Those who wish to honor the memory of Frances Bernice Keeps may contribute to the Detroit Institute Of Arts, http://www.dia.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020