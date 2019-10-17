|
|
Frances Bushon
Ovid - Frances Bushon, age 87, passed away Oct. 16, in Ovid MI. She was bore July 6, 1932 to the late Bernard & Katherine (Bonikowski) Monarch. Frances belonged to the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the PTO while her boys were in school. She will be greatly missed by many, especially her family. Frances is survived by her sons, Paul, Joseph (Ann) James (Jennifer); grandchildren, Jacob, Nickolas, Ryan, Dominique, Ashley, Christopher, Richard, Jeremey, Daniel, Katherine; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Finn; and sisters, Bernadine and Barbara. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory; sons, John, Peter; grandson, Anthony; and brother, John. Visitation for Frances will be Sunday, Oct. 20, from 4-8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48081.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019