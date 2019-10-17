Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Frances Bushon


1932 - 2019
Frances Bushon Obituary
Frances Bushon

Ovid - Frances Bushon, age 87, passed away Oct. 16, in Ovid MI. She was bore July 6, 1932 to the late Bernard & Katherine (Bonikowski) Monarch. Frances belonged to the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the PTO while her boys were in school. She will be greatly missed by many, especially her family. Frances is survived by her sons, Paul, Joseph (Ann) James (Jennifer); grandchildren, Jacob, Nickolas, Ryan, Dominique, Ashley, Christopher, Richard, Jeremey, Daniel, Katherine; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Finn; and sisters, Bernadine and Barbara. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory; sons, John, Peter; grandson, Anthony; and brother, John. Visitation for Frances will be Sunday, Oct. 20, from 4-8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48081.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
