Frances Collins Wheeler



(2/25/42 - 8/29/20)



"I gotta get going" was Granny's latest famous one liner. She was full of them, my mom was the funniest person I know, that rare kind of funny, made you feel lucky to know her. She made everything good, even when it wasn't. A super hero, snapped her fingers and it was done! We never wanted for anything.



My mom grounded us all, way back in the day when our world was full of crazy, wild, and fun times, and throughout all of our lives. She was the mom of The Post, the greatest dive bar in Detroit, the place we all met, worked hard and played.



Patsy (Patricia Thorson) was her much younger sister. They were known as the "Party Sisters" together always. Patsy looked after her, especially the last few years when Fran was not well.



Fran had two kids, myself, Jennifer Dales and my brother Stephen Wheeler, her son in law Jim and daughter in law Julie and two grand children Jimmy 20, a golfer and Patrick 17, a hockey player.



Granny loved rabbits, crossword puzzles, playing cards, Scrabble, the



U.P. eh!, Florida, her flowers, shopping, The Post and all the family and friends, most of all she loved those boys, her kids and her beloved sister and companion Patsy. A mother, grandmother, sister, school teacher, and friend.



Born and raised in Ishpeming, Michigan, graduated from Northern, lived in Detroit and Naples, Florida,



She was strong, beautiful, proud, kind, and never complained.



"I love you guys" was the last thing we heard my mom say. I promise she meant all of us, and you too!



Its your time to "get going" granny, mom, Fran, no more worries, no more tears. We're all OK, you took good care of us, and taught us well, your work here is done. Relax there with the guy in the sky, go find the Old Boy and Smith and Rufus, give them a big hug.



Have some fun, travel, wear all your cool shoes, bags and nice clothes. We will keep all the things in order for you here.



Thank you, eh, for everything, we love you too mom.



Let's celebrate Fran's life, Saturday, September 26 at 3pm



The Post Local Bistro, 844 Penniman Ave, Plymouth MI 48170 Memorials to the Sparky Anderson's CATCH Charity for children See you there! Love, Jen, Jim, Steve, Julie & Patsy









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store