1/1
Frances Collins Wheeler
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Collins Wheeler

(2/25/42 - 8/29/20)

"I gotta get going" was Granny's latest famous one liner. She was full of them, my mom was the funniest person I know, that rare kind of funny, made you feel lucky to know her. She made everything good, even when it wasn't. A super hero, snapped her fingers and it was done! We never wanted for anything.

My mom grounded us all, way back in the day when our world was full of crazy, wild, and fun times, and throughout all of our lives. She was the mom of The Post, the greatest dive bar in Detroit, the place we all met, worked hard and played.

Patsy (Patricia Thorson) was her much younger sister. They were known as the "Party Sisters" together always. Patsy looked after her, especially the last few years when Fran was not well.

Fran had two kids, myself, Jennifer Dales and my brother Stephen Wheeler, her son in law Jim and daughter in law Julie and two grand children Jimmy 20, a golfer and Patrick 17, a hockey player.

Granny loved rabbits, crossword puzzles, playing cards, Scrabble, the

U.P. eh!, Florida, her flowers, shopping, The Post and all the family and friends, most of all she loved those boys, her kids and her beloved sister and companion Patsy. A mother, grandmother, sister, school teacher, and friend.

Born and raised in Ishpeming, Michigan, graduated from Northern, lived in Detroit and Naples, Florida,

She was strong, beautiful, proud, kind, and never complained.

"I love you guys" was the last thing we heard my mom say. I promise she meant all of us, and you too!

Its your time to "get going" granny, mom, Fran, no more worries, no more tears. We're all OK, you took good care of us, and taught us well, your work here is done. Relax there with the guy in the sky, go find the Old Boy and Smith and Rufus, give them a big hug.

Have some fun, travel, wear all your cool shoes, bags and nice clothes. We will keep all the things in order for you here.

Thank you, eh, for everything, we love you too mom.

Let's celebrate Fran's life, Saturday, September 26 at 3pm

The Post Local Bistro, 844 Penniman Ave, Plymouth MI 48170 Memorials to the Sparky Anderson's CATCH Charity for children See you there! Love, Jen, Jim, Steve, Julie & Patsy




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
The Post Local Bistro
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved