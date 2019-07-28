|
Frances Eva Stoll
South Lyon - Frances Eva Stoll of South Lyon (formerly of Northville and Garden City), 94, passed away July 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Norman, Frances is survived by her daughters, Patti Stoll and Sue (John) Bliss; grandchildren, Melanie (Kevin) Buyse and Travis (Shannon) Bliss; and great-grandchildren, Talan Buyse and Olivia Bliss. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Phillips Funeral Home in South Lyon. Visitation will also take place from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Northville, followed by a funeral Mass at the church at 10:30 a.m. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019