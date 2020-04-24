|
Frances Georgeson
Grosse Pointe Shores - Frances Georgeson, age 98, April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Agamemnon "Aggie". Loving mother of Alexandra (Nicholas) Moisides, and Adamont (Tracy) Georgeson. Dear grandmother of Thomas Moisides, Christos (Ellena)Moisides, and Alexis Georgeson. Great-grandmother of Isabella, Nicholas, Theo, and Malena Moisides. Family will celebrate her life privately at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack at Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods. Father Michael Varlamos of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will officiate. Private interment will take place at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township. A celebration of her life will be held later in the summer. A memorial scholarship is being established for her through the AHEPA District 10 Educational Foundation. C/O Milton Gust, 1628 Crimson Drive, Troy, MI 48083. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020