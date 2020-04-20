|
|
April 17, 2020 Age: 96
Beloved wife of the late John A. Collins of 47 years. Loving mother of Kevin (Brenda) Collins, Bryan (Maryann) Collins, Kelly (Diane) Collins and Daniel (Ann) Collins. Grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 4. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions to the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020