|
|
Frances Koliba Nee Gates (age 86) August 31, 2019. Wife of the late Walter Jr. Mother of Gary (Kathy) and Ken (Sharon). She is also survived by grandchildren Gary Jr., Jessica (Frank) Zombo, Kelly Quesenberry, and Christopher Quesenberry, 6 great grandchildren, and 35 nieces and nephews. Frances is also survived by her brother George (Marie) Gates and sisters Virginia Omaits, Irene Kovack and Janet (Michael) Guest. She was predeceased by her five brothers.
Visitation Friday September 6. 2019 2 - 9 PM Rosary at TBD at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home 43300 Garfield Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48038. Lying in state Saturday 9 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 11200 Conant, Hamtramck MI 48212. Burial immediately following mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Detroit MI. Arrangements by Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home. Family asks donation be made in Frances's name to Hospice of Michigan at
https://www.hom.org/donations/
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019