Frances M. Abraham
Inkster - age 87, April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Frank, Joe (Jackie), Angela Lollio, and Frannie (Danny) Price. Cherished grandmother of Jaime Lyn, Michael, Kristin, Kelly, Tracy, Stacey, James, and the late Baby Joey. Adored great grandmother of Dominic, Ella, Savannah, Evan, Parker, Xiola, Giovanni, Isabella, Olivia, Piper, and Lenny. Dear sister of Connie Farver. Mother-in-law of Carol Abraham and Mike Lollio. Visitation Tuesday 2-8pm with the Funeral Service Wednesday 11:30am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019