Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Podwoiski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Podwoiski


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Podwoiski Obituary
Frances Podwoiski

- - Podwoiski, Frances, July 25, 2019, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Podwoiski for 58 years. Loving mother of Rose Slovick (Jack), Connie Marlin (John), Norb Podwoiski, Keenie Fieger (Geoffrey), Don Podwoiski (Leanne), Pam Blount (Brian), and the late Anthony Podwoiski, Jr. Grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of nine. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11am until the time of service at Noon at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now