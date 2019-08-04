|
Frances Podwoiski
- - Podwoiski, Frances, July 25, 2019, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Podwoiski for 58 years. Loving mother of Rose Slovick (Jack), Connie Marlin (John), Norb Podwoiski, Keenie Fieger (Geoffrey), Don Podwoiski (Leanne), Pam Blount (Brian), and the late Anthony Podwoiski, Jr. Grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of nine. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11am until the time of service at Noon at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500.
