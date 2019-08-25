Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel)
32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile)
Royal Oak, MI
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel)
32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile)
Royal Oak, MI
- - Ambrose, Frances R., August 21, 2019. Wife of the late Joe. Dear mother of Janet Lovins and the late Joseph. Grandmother of Kim Reuss (Mark), Danielle Wentworth (Bill), Paul Ambrose (Donna), and Todd Ambrose (Serafina). Also many great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:30am until the time of service at 11:30am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial tributes to Heart to Heart Hospice, 30600 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 1131, Bingham Farms, MI 48025.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
