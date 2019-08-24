Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Dearborn - Frances Rolph. March 5, 2019. Age 90 of Dearborn. Beloved wife of the late Roy. Loving mother of Linda (Jerry) Stocker, Suzanne Rolph, Janet (David) Cleck, Bill Rolph and Rosie (Gary) Senczyszyn. Dearest grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Bill DiPaola and Virginia Czapla. She was preceded in death by her parents Vito and Giovanina DiPaola and her siblings Jim DiPaola, Rose Ciatti, Josephine Antonazzo snd Mary Cprek. Frances will be deeply missed by family and friends.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 24, 2019
