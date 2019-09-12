|
Frances Rosalie LaPerna
Livonia - Frances Rosalie LaPerna of Livonia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 9, 2019. She was 94 Years old.
She leaves a family that will always honor her, be forever thankful for the love and support that she provided to her family. She will be forever cherished by those who call her "Mom, Sister, Nonna, Great Nonna, Gram, Fran and "the lady who knits".
Fran is survived by her children, Jo Berg (Mike), Kathi Carley (Jeff), Tom LaPerna (Michelle), Mary Mudd (Luke); surviving sister, Grace Karbousky; her grandchildren, Emily and Bill Vickers, Jenna Berg and Rose Guglielmetti, Justin and Tony Carley, Jason, Joey and Katie LaPerna and Dalton Sitzler; 13 great grandchildren; also many extended family and dear friends.
Fran was proceeded in death by her husband, Gasper LaPerna; her children, Tony and JoAnn LaPerna and Nina and (husband Mal) Vickers; and her grandchildren, Josh Carley and Christine LaPerna
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 21st, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 830 S Lafayette St, South Lyon, MI 48178 at 10:30 AM. Gathering to begin at 10 AM.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019