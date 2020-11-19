1/
Frances S. Gardner Ed.M Ph.D.
Frances S. Gardner, Ed.M, Ph.D.

Dr. Gardner was born on February 15, 1932 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. After her baccalaureate Frances married William (Baby) Gardner, in 1957. Of their blessed union were two sons, William T. and Ernest Patrick.

Frances was employed with the Detroit Public Schools from 1960 to 1989. She received both her Ed.M. in 1959,and later, received a Ph.D. at Wayne State University. Frances was a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, Michigan reading Association, International Reading Association, Pi Delta Kappa, National Association of Black School Educators, and the Wayne State University Education Alumni Association Board of Governors, also serving as President of Alpha Rho Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. from 1981-1983.

Dr. Frances Gardner passed away on November 14, 2020. Her husband, William, and son, Ernest, sister, Mary Lee (James), and her brother, Bishop Melvin Shaw (Mary) preceded her in death. She is survived by her son William, and his wife, Derryl; and her grandson, Ernest Gardner II.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2020.
