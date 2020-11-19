Frances S. Gardner, Ed.M, Ph.D.Dr. Frances Gardner passed away on November 14, 2020. Frances was employed with the Detroit Public Schools for over 20 years. She was a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, Michigan Reading Association, International Reading Association, Pi Delta Kappa, National Association of Black School Educators, and the Wayne State University Education Alumni Association Board of Governors. Dr. Gardner also, proudly served as President of Alpha Rho Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.Frances will truly be missed as an educator, friend, mentor, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son William, and her grandson, Ernest Gardner II. Love you Ma