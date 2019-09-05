Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
31530 Beechwood
Garden City, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
31530 Beechwood
Garden City, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Sovinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Sovinski


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Sovinski Obituary
Frances Sovinski

Garden City - Sovinski, Frances Jean, September 2, 2019 age 88 of Garden City. Beloved wife of the late William. Cherished mother of William (Catherine) Sovinski Jr., Barbara (Steven) Vorva, Deborah (Ronald) Gardner and the late Charles Sovinski. Frances leaves ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday September 5th, 1-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford and Cherry Hill) Westland. In State Friday September 6th, 10:30 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 31530 Beechwood, Garden City. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now