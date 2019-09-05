|
|
Frances Sovinski
Garden City - Sovinski, Frances Jean, September 2, 2019 age 88 of Garden City. Beloved wife of the late William. Cherished mother of William (Catherine) Sovinski Jr., Barbara (Steven) Vorva, Deborah (Ronald) Gardner and the late Charles Sovinski. Frances leaves ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday September 5th, 1-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford and Cherry Hill) Westland. In State Friday September 6th, 10:30 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 31530 Beechwood, Garden City. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019