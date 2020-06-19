Frances Szpont
Frances Szpont

Frances Szpont Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Maryann, the late William and the late Thomas. Dearest sister of Mary Ann Rice and the late John. Mass of the Christian Burial Tuesday 9:30 am at St. Mark Catholic Church. Instate 9:00 am until time of service. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share memories at Mandziukfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
