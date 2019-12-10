|
Francesca Leonarda Fermani
Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Francesca Leonarda Fermani (90) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Redford, MI, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20th with her children and grandchildren by her side. She is now in heaven with her beloved husband of 62 years, Marcello Fermani. They were the proud parents of Mia (Ken) Fonteyn, Mimi, (Richard) Shaw and David (Rachel) Fermani. Beloved "Nonna" to her grandchildren, Dominic, Lorenzo, Theo, Luciano, Francesca and Gianluca. Francesca will be remembered as an avid gardener, passionate cook, dedicated wife and mother, and a woman of strong values with great pride in her Sicilian heritage. A private Memorial will be held.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019