Resources
More Obituaries for Francesca Fermani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesca Leonarda Fermani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francesca Leonarda Fermani Obituary
Francesca Leonarda Fermani

Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Francesca Leonarda Fermani (90) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Redford, MI, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20th with her children and grandchildren by her side. She is now in heaven with her beloved husband of 62 years, Marcello Fermani. They were the proud parents of Mia (Ken) Fonteyn, Mimi, (Richard) Shaw and David (Rachel) Fermani. Beloved "Nonna" to her grandchildren, Dominic, Lorenzo, Theo, Luciano, Francesca and Gianluca. Francesca will be remembered as an avid gardener, passionate cook, dedicated wife and mother, and a woman of strong values with great pride in her Sicilian heritage. A private Memorial will be held.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francesca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -