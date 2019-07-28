|
|
Francesco Bonfiglio
Livonia - Francesco Bonfiglio, age 101, passed away July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose for 78 wonderful years. Loving father of Andrea, James (Susan), and the late Jeanette (Fred-surviving). Cherished grandfather of Laura (Jason), Jennifer (James), Jamie (Joel), Frank Geist, James and great grandfather of Alexandrea. Dear brother of Vincenza. Visitation Tues July 30 from 2-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass Wed July 31 at 10:30am (in state 10) at St. Colette Catholic Church, Livonia.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019