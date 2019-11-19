Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd. (Corner of Romeo Plank)
Macomb, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd. (Corner of Romeo Plank)
Macomb, MI
Francis "Frank" Bruck

Francis "Frank" Bruck Obituary
Francis "Frank" Bruck

St. Clair Shores - passed away on November 18, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 67 loving years to Helen (Doran). Loving father of Michael, Stephen, Dennis and Terrence (Debby) Bruck. Proud grandfather of Matthew (Stephanie), Adam (Erica), Andrew, Andrea (George) Ullicny, Phillip, Grace and the late Michael. Proud great grandfather of Mattilyn, John and Caiden, Bruck and George, Mathew and Katherine Ullicny. Visitation on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. with a 7p.m. Scripture Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd., (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Friday at 9:00 a.m. until a 9:30 funeral mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd. (Corner of Romeo Plank) Macomb. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
