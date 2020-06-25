Francis Henry "Bud" Kruskamp Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Francis Henry "Bud" Kruskamp, Jr.

Detroit - Mr. Francis Henry "Bud" Kruskamp, 87, of Detroit, passed away peacefully into Eternal Life on June 10, 2020 at the Westland Regency Rehabilitation Services, following a several weeks struggle with the Covid-19 virus. Francis was born January 30,1933 to the late Francis Henry and Florence May (Short) Kruskamp in Detroit, Michigan. In April of 1953, Francis was inducted into the United States Army. He served as a Food Service Specialist at the 121st Evacuation Hospital until his honorable discharge on April 21, 1955. Francis moved to San Jose, California in 1975, where he worked for the San Jose Consolidated School District as a custodian and also worked as the supervising caretaker in an apartment complex. Francis is survived by his loving sisters Sister Evelyn Kruskamp C.S.J., Josephine Maskiewicz, Florence Zywocienski, Sharon Kurmaniak, Collette Beauchamp, and Mary Kruskamp, and the late Bettie Agresta, Winifred Wallace, Bernadine Mears and brothers Norman Kruskamp and Charles Kruskamp. He is a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. On June 23, 2020, Francis was interred at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan with full military honors.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved