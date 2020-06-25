Mr. Francis Henry "Bud" Kruskamp, Jr.



Detroit - Mr. Francis Henry "Bud" Kruskamp, 87, of Detroit, passed away peacefully into Eternal Life on June 10, 2020 at the Westland Regency Rehabilitation Services, following a several weeks struggle with the Covid-19 virus. Francis was born January 30,1933 to the late Francis Henry and Florence May (Short) Kruskamp in Detroit, Michigan. In April of 1953, Francis was inducted into the United States Army. He served as a Food Service Specialist at the 121st Evacuation Hospital until his honorable discharge on April 21, 1955. Francis moved to San Jose, California in 1975, where he worked for the San Jose Consolidated School District as a custodian and also worked as the supervising caretaker in an apartment complex. Francis is survived by his loving sisters Sister Evelyn Kruskamp C.S.J., Josephine Maskiewicz, Florence Zywocienski, Sharon Kurmaniak, Collette Beauchamp, and Mary Kruskamp, and the late Bettie Agresta, Winifred Wallace, Bernadine Mears and brothers Norman Kruskamp and Charles Kruskamp. He is a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. On June 23, 2020, Francis was interred at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan with full military honors.









