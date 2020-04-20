|
Francis "Frank" James Demers Jr.
Lake Orion - It is with great sadness and much love that we mourn the passing of Francis "Frank" James Demers Jr. of Lake Orion, Mich., on April 17, 2020, at the age of 77.
Frank was the first child born of Francis and Eileen (née Clancy) Demers on November 23, 1942, on the West side of Detroit. Frank attended St. Scholastica, Catholic Central High School and Graduated from Benedictine High School in 1961, where he was a football star and popular man on campus.
Soon after graduation, Frank began his career as a Union Electrician for IBEW Local 58 - "The greatest Local you could ever be a part of" - retiring in 2005 after 39 years of service.
Frank met, fell in love with and married his beloved Nancy (née Wray) in July of 1966, and soon after that, a family of four children was born.
Frank's philosophy in life was simple: Work hard, take care of business and appreciate what you have.
Frank made lifelong friendships with countless individuals from "the old neighborhood", IBEW Local 58 members and basically anyone he met along the way. Frank would always ask a person's last name and where they went to high school. He was always certain he knew a member of their family and he was usually correct!
Frank was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Eileen; beloved wife Nancy (Wray Baby); and loving brother Robert Demers.
Frank will lovingly be remembered by his children Amy (Todd) DeHaan, Margaret (Greg) Boice, Ann (Brian) Berschbach, and Francis (Amy) Demers III. Beloved brother to Daniel (Victoria) Demers and Mary Demers, and sister in-law Beverly Demers. Treasured grandpa/op-op/papa of Kelsey, Katie, Noah, Grace and Jacob. Dearly loved by many brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces and nephews, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
We are grateful for the many friends and family members that made phone calls or visited our dad over the past couple of years. We will never forget your love and kindness during a difficult time.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Frank's memory to The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 58 Benevolent Fund, 1358 Abbott St., Detroit, MI 48226.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020