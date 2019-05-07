Services
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
(248) 474-4131
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows
23815 Power Road
Farmington, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Bartus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis John "Franc" Bartus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis John "Franc" Bartus Obituary
Francis "Franc" John Bartus

- - Francis "Franc" John Bartus died on May 5th, 2019 in Livonia, MI at the age of 67 surrounded by his family. He lived in Farmington Hills and is survived by his wife, Beulah Jean Bartus, his children, Noelle Fox (Jim), Francis (Elise Bergerson), and Jacob, his grandson Sidney, and his four brothers and one sister. Visitation at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home 33603 Grand River Ave. Farmington. 2-8pm with a scripture service at 7pm Thursday, May 9th. Memorial Mass 10:00am Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows, 23815 Power Road. Farmington. Memorial donations suggested to .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now