Francis "Franc" John Bartus
- - Francis "Franc" John Bartus died on May 5th, 2019 in Livonia, MI at the age of 67 surrounded by his family. He lived in Farmington Hills and is survived by his wife, Beulah Jean Bartus, his children, Noelle Fox (Jim), Francis (Elise Bergerson), and Jacob, his grandson Sidney, and his four brothers and one sister. Visitation at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home 33603 Grand River Ave. Farmington. 2-8pm with a scripture service at 7pm Thursday, May 9th. Memorial Mass 10:00am Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows, 23815 Power Road. Farmington. Memorial donations suggested to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 7, 2019