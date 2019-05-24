|
|
Frank A. Gilardone
Commerce Twp. - Frank A. Gilardone, age 84 of Commerce Twp., MI and Marco Island, FL, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his devoted wife Dorothy and is survived by his children Denise (Ken Loman), Charles, Paul (Beth), and Ann (Brian Lovejoy). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Sophia Gilardone, Dominic and Francesca Gilardone, and Tyson Lovejoy, his brother Charley (Janet), and a large extended family of nieces and nephews. Memorial gathering Friday, May 24, 10:30 am until time of Memorial Mass at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce St., Milford. In memory of Frank's late wife Dorothy, contributions to the are appreciated. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 24, 2019