Services
St Mary Catholic Church
1955 E Commerce St
Milford, MI 48381
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
1955 E. Commerce St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
1955 E. Commerce St.
Milford, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Gilardone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. Gilardone


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank A. Gilardone Obituary
Frank A. Gilardone

Commerce Twp. - Frank A. Gilardone, age 84 of Commerce Twp., MI and Marco Island, FL, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his devoted wife Dorothy and is survived by his children Denise (Ken Loman), Charles, Paul (Beth), and Ann (Brian Lovejoy). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Sophia Gilardone, Dominic and Francesca Gilardone, and Tyson Lovejoy, his brother Charley (Janet), and a large extended family of nieces and nephews. Memorial gathering Friday, May 24, 10:30 am until time of Memorial Mass at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce St., Milford. In memory of Frank's late wife Dorothy, contributions to the are appreciated. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.