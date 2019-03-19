Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
581 E. Fourteen Mile Rd
Clawson, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Church
581 E. Fourteen Mile Rd
Clawson, MI
- - Age 74 March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Geri Waligora. Loving father of Justine (Mike) Gregory and Tony Waligora. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Clare, Carley, the late Drew and the late Nathan. Also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Wednesday 3-8pm. Funeral Mass at Guardian Angels Church, 581 E. Fourteen Mile Rd, Clawson, Thursday 10am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to the Fr. Solanus Guild.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019
