Frank Anthony Pellerito
- - Frank Anthony Pellerito, 93, and beloved husband of Coleen for 64 years, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Frank was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 11, 1925 to the late Peter and Augustine Pellerito. He served proudly in the United States Navy during World War II. He married Coleen Manzella and started a family. They raised three children, proud grandparents of six and great-grandparents of 11. Those that knew him respected him for his hard work ethic. He was a proud business owner and was also a devoted family man who was strong in his Catholic faith. Those that knew Frank always mentioned Coleen right after. They were a great team and deeply in love. The love of his family was the motivation of his life's work and he has been an inspiration for generations. He will be greatly missed by not only family and friends but many business colleagues as well. Frank is survived by his beloved Coleen. Loving father of Peter Pellerito, Justina Juday (Ken) and Carl Pellerito. Cherished grandfather of Kristen Rosenbusch (Richard), Frank Ullmann (Marcella), Nicoleen Vigneau (James), Andrew Ullmann (Christina), Jennifer McKee, and Kelly McKee. Proud great-grandfather of Karl Ullmann, Isabella Ullmann, Savannah Thorpe, Arianna Ullmann, Natalie Vigneau, Lauren Vigneau, Marissa Vigneau, Oliver Rosenbusch, Noah Ullmann, Sofia Rosenbusch, and Alexander Ullmann. Dear brother of the late Sam Pellerito, Rosalie Heufelder, Peter Pellerito and Nena Wilt. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM-9:00 PM and on Sunday March 3rd from 12 noon-7:00 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13-14 Mile). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073. Visitation will begin at the church at 9:30 AM. Burial will take place at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan.
