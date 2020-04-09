|
Frank Anthony Taube, II
Rochester Hills - Frank Anthony Taube, II passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 surrounded by family in his home. Frank, also known as Buddy to the family, was third of 12 children born in Detroit to the late Francis and Ann (Wisniewski) Taube on January 12, 1935. He graduated from Catholic Central High 53,' attended Sacred Heart Seminary and studied mechanical engineering at the University of Detroit. He ran for Michigan State Representative, owned, or founded, and was CEO of many Michigan companies. He married the love of his life, Joan (Maher) Taube, in 1958 and they had 54 short years together before her passing in April, 2012. Frank (and Joan) had lived in East Detroit, Southfield, Birmingham, and Rochester Hills as well as Stuart, Florida and were active members of Forest Lake Country Club in Michigan and Mariner Sands Country Club in Stuart, Florida. They were members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Troy and St. Christopher Catholic Church in Hobe Sound. He is survived by his five children and their spouses: Joannie and Aaron Morris, John and Sue Taube, Kate Taube, Frank and Laura Taube, and Patricia and Anthony Vizzini. He was blessed with and cherished 14 grandchildren: Bradley (and Wendy) Taube, Maggie (and Eric) Aldersley, Anthony Vizzini II, Ryan (and Jessyca) Taube, Katrina Vizzini, Brittany Taube, Lindsay Taube, Elizabeth (and Nick) Losee, Sean Vizzini, Steven Taube, Kyle Morris, Charlie Brewer, Kelsey Morris and Rebecca Morris. He was greatly blessed to have four beautiful great granddaughters: Evelyn, Quinn, Olivia, and Hadley. He is survived by seven of his siblings, Donald Taube, Collette (Gerald) Dywasuk, Karen (Charles) Ross, Bill (Charlene) Taube, Janet (William) Kershaw, Judy (Terrance) Burns, Dave (Deborah) Taube, and preceded in death by his siblings, Marvin Taube, John Taube, Lorraine Taube and MaryAnn (Taube) Bice. He also leaves behind treasured nieces and nephews, many dear friends, and an empty seat amongst his poker group of buddies he always looked forward to challenging. Frank earned his Eagle Scout award at 14, and throughout his life it gave him great pride and set him forward for success in life. He was well known for his entrepreneurialism, his integrity, being a great leader, being a man of his word, and following the golden rule of treating people as you wished to be treated, always putting family, employees and others ahead of himself. He was principal owner of Systems Specialties, W. A. Kates, Pro Med Delivery Company, Precise Finishing Systems, J & R Design Systems, and more. He supported many Michigan families via his leadership and through the success of his companies and the success of other companies whom he mentored. He never turned down an opportunity to be of service to others. Frank was an altar boy, rode motorcycles, loved to take his boat around all the Great Lakes, down the Mississippi, through the Saint Lawrence Seaway, and once through the Gulf of Mexico during a hurricane. He enjoyed golfing, especially loved to play poker, and playing any kind of game with family. Family was always first and this was and is felt and carried on by all his children and grandchildren. He is loved, respected and will always be remembered, is surely at peace and his family prays that he is finally where he always hoped to be, in Heaven with his passionately adored love of his life, Joan. The family asks for your prayers for Frank, to please share a positive story or picture to the website supplied by the A. J. Desmond Funeral Home, as due to the current national situation they will be unable to hold a public service at this time. In the hopeful near future the family will hold a celebration of his life with details when the national situation allows for it. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do as Frank asked of his family every Christmas and birthday… Instead of a gift, please do something of service for someone and share publicly what you did so that others will be inspired. If you would like a suggestion, Frank and Joan regularly supported the Capuchin Soup Kitchen on 1740 Mt. Elliott in Detroit, which is where they met while volunteering there so many years ago.
Thank you for all your prayers, good memories and God Bless you all.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020