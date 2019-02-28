|
Frank Bertolino
Sterling Heights - February 25, 2019 Age 81. Beloved wife of Mary Jane (nee Gilsenan) for 52 cherished years. Loving father of Maria (Robert) Galbraith. Proud grandfather of Bridget and Erin Galbraith. Dear brother of John (the late Audrey), and Donna (Rob) Wilson. Also survived by many admiring nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Saturday instate 9:30am at St. Malachy Catholic Church 14115 14 Mile Rd (East of Schoenherr) until time of Mass 10am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Frank's honor would be appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WuejkCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019