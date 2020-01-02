|
Frank Capoccia
87 - Entered into eternal rest on December 31, 2019. Surviving Frank is his loving wife of 64 years, Joan; children, Chris (Susan) Capoccia, Catherine (Ron) Zeller, Marie (Bob) Sords and Marilyn (Mike) Canan; grandchildren, Carolyn (Mike) Little, Jackie (Travis) Witzke, Petra (Craig) Trudell, Justin (Erin) Zeller, Christina (Jesse) Henderson, Jenna Zeller, Colin Sords and Colleen Sords; great grandchildren, Nolan, Oliver, Harper, Hudson, Harlow and Brianna. Sadly, Frank is preceded in death by his great grandson, John; and siblings, Angelo Capoccia, Annie Antonelli, Joseph Capoccia, Jack Capoccia and Susie Payne. Visitation Sunday, January 5, from 2-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Road (btwn 9-10 Mile Rds, just N of Grand River), Downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Monday, January 6, 10:30 am (10:00 am in-state), at St. Fabian Catholic Church (32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills). Memorial tributes suggested to Crossroad of Michigan or Focus Hope. Heeney-Sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020