Grosse Pointe Woods - The Honorable Frank Condino, age 91 a longtime resident of Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away on March 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann. Frank is survived by his children: Catherine (Stephen) Sadlier, Karen (Joseph) Kenney, Frank J. (Catherine) Condino, Thomas (Elizabeth) Condino, Anne Maginnis; grandchildren: Brian (Jackie) Riggle, Kristen Riggle, Michael (Sara) Condino, Andrew Condino, Carolyn Condino, Connor Maginnis, Jane Maginnis; great-grandchildren: Adriana Condino, Olivia Riggle; and his sister: Joann (Gene Reck) Condino. He was a graduate of University of Detroit, University of Detroit Law School, an Administrative Law Judge with the State of Michigan and adjunct teacher at Macomb Community College. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
