Frank E. Soby
Frank E. Soby

- - Frank Soby of Royal Oak, Michigan died August 8, 2020 at the age of 80 at Beaumont Hospital. Frank was born in Hartford Connecticut on October 4, 1939 to William and Lillian (Barlow) Soby. He graduated from Wayne State University with an M.A. in Urban Planning, M.A. and B.A. in Education. After teaching school for a number of years, he worked for the City of Detroit and retired as a Senior City Planner. Frank was active in the sport of racewalking for over 44 years, first as an athlete, then as a coach and an official. He founded and coached Pegasus Walkers Athletic Club which is a Michigan based group of racewalkers with members in multiple states. Frank is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Lolli, his two daughters Erika Soby Davis and Brigit Soby Rodriquez, two grandsons along with his two sisters Beverly Noffz and Linda Soby. Family will receive friends Thursday (Today) from 10am until the time of service at 11am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
