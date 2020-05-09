Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Garden City - May 9, 2020, Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Loving father of Duane (Jacqueline) and the late Lilly Hotycki. Dearest father-in-law of Paul Hotycki. Cherished grandfather of 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Additional extended family, 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 2 greatgreat grandchildren. He was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Mr. Etzel's family will be holding a celebration of his life later in the year. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Ann Arbor VA. santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020
