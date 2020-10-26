Frank Gale Busha
Plymouth - Age 87. Beloved husband of the late Sally. Loving father of Sue (Richard) Hoy, and Jim (Lori) Busha. Proud grandfather of Amanda (Chris) Daywalt, Kenny Busha, Sally Hoy and Emma Hoy, great grandfather of Henry Daywalt. Dear brother of Nancy (Pat) Robinson and the late Cliff and Julie Busha. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Frank was a man with many dear friends Frank never missed a day of work. He loved helping with his children's home projects. He was passionate about golf, mowing the lawn and using any type of power equipment. He also enjoyed going up north to "The Cabin" and the casinos. Funeral Service Friday, October 30, 11 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West (between Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Visitation, Thursday, October 29th, 2-9 PM. Interment Kenyon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, Office of Development,-Cancer Care Office, PO Box 995, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48106-9736. To share a memory, please visit Vermeulenfuneralhome.com