Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
14025 Twelve Mile Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
14025 Twelve Mile Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Lemanek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Lemanek


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank J. Lemanek Obituary
Frank J. Lemanek

- - Frank J. Lemanek - age 88, March 25, 2019 - Beloved husband of 63 years to Dolores Lemanek. Loving father of Sandra Lemanek, Joseph (Carla) Lemanek, Marie (Daniel) Knoche, Dennis (Lisa) Lemanek, and Diane (Patrick) Mackowiak. Proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren, and dear brother of Robert (Mary Therese) Lemanek, and the late Joan (Leroy) Korth. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, April 6th, at St. Faustina Catholic Church (formerly St. Edmund) in Warren. The family will receive guests from 9am until the time of the Funeral Liturgy at 9:30am. Arrangements entrusted to D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, Warren, MI. Memorial donations may be made to donor's choice. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now