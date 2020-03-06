|
Frank J. Messing, III
Age 91 February 28, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Donna Messing. Dear father of Doug (Sandy) Messing, Kari (Terry) Conrad, Dan (Danette) Messing, and Amy (Peter) Nuttall. Cherished grandfather of 12 and one great grandchild expected soon. Loving brother of Donald Messing and Sister Alma Marie Messing. Memorial Mass at Church of St. Owen, 6869 Franklin, Bloomfield Hills, Saturday, March 28th at 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to Capuchin Monastery. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020