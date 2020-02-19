|
|
Frank Jerome
Jackson, Sr.
Frank Jerome Jackson, Sr. was born on October 6, 1955. Upon his graduation from Northeastern High School, Frank, a scrawny teen with big dreams enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp where he served honorably from 1974-1978 and learned his trade as a Journeyman Diesel Mechanic, a trade that served him well at Chrysler Motor Corp where Frank worked from 1991 until his retirement in 2016. Frank was the first and only African American diesel mechanic hired at Chrysler in 1991. On February 16, 2020, Frank bid us farewell and transitioned from this life to the next to be reunited with his mother, father, four brothers and one sister who welcomed him to heavenly peace.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020