Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank Kaleto Obituary
FRANK KALETO

- - May 13, 2019 Age 76. Beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara "Gail" (Nee: Poe). Loving father of Shannon McPheeters (fiancé: Matthew Karcher). Dear papa of Hailey and Hope McPheeters. Brother of Alean Hernandez. Former father in law of Roger McPheeters. Funeral Service Saturday, 11:00a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Family will receive friends Friday 2-8p.m. Memorial tributes to Autism Speaks.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019
