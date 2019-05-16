|
FRANK KALETO
- - May 13, 2019 Age 76. Beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara "Gail" (Nee: Poe). Loving father of Shannon McPheeters (fiancé: Matthew Karcher). Dear papa of Hailey and Hope McPheeters. Brother of Alean Hernandez. Former father in law of Roger McPheeters. Funeral Service Saturday, 11:00a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Family will receive friends Friday 2-8p.m. Memorial tributes to Autism Speaks.
