Frank LanzilottiMarch 29, 1935 - November 5, 2020Husband of Marian for 57 Years. Dear father of Sherry (Danny) Thornsberry, Marge (Willy) Hidinger, Mike (Lori) Lanzilotti, and the late Kathy Sanney. Brother of the late Joe (Denise) Lanzilotti and Marion Belmont. Brother-in law of Richard McEvoy. Grandfather of fifteen. Great-grandfather of twenty-three. Great-great-grandfather of Evelyn.Frank worked at GM/Detroit Powertrain for 45 years.Visitation held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly in Redford Twp. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Southfield, MI.