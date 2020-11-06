1/1
Frank Lanzilotti

Frank Lanzilotti

March 29, 1935 - November 5, 2020

Husband of Marian for 57 Years. Dear father of Sherry (Danny) Thornsberry, Marge (Willy) Hidinger, Mike (Lori) Lanzilotti, and the late Kathy Sanney. Brother of the late Joe (Denise) Lanzilotti and Marion Belmont. Brother-in law of Richard McEvoy. Grandfather of fifteen. Great-grandfather of twenty-three. Great-great-grandfather of Evelyn.

Frank worked at GM/Detroit Powertrain for 45 years.

Visitation held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly in Redford Twp. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Southfield, MI.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Memories & Condolences



