Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Warren - NOGA, Frank Lawrence. Age 69 Feb 26, 2019 Beloved husband of the late Debra. Incredibly loving and generous father of Jeffery, Christina, Jennifer (Rick) Noga-Michell. Caring grandfather of Sean, Ricky, Ashley, Timmy, Arionna, Samantha and Maddex Lawrence. Great- Grandfather of Skyla and C.J. Brother of Edward (Patricia) and the late Richard. Visitation Saturday 2:00pm until the time of service 7:00pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home-Schultz Chapel, 21705 Gratiot, Eastpointe. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019
